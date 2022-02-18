Advertisement

Anslemo-Merna defeats Ansley-Litchfield in D2-7 Championship Game

Anselmo-Merna vs. Ansley-Litchfield
News 2 at Ten
By Marresa Burke
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The first seeded Anselmo-Merna Coyotes host the Second-seeded Ansley-Litchfield Spartans for the Class D2 Sub District seven Championship Game. The Coyotes defeated fourth-seeded Elba 76-31 to advance to the Championship Game. Ansley-Litchfield defeated the third-seeded Heartland Lutheran 65-32 to advance to the Championship Game against the Coyotes.

In the first quarter, both teams were only separated by a single point. Going into the half, the Coyotes trailed by ten, but Anselmo-Merna came back scoring twenty points in the third quarter to the Spartans four.

Coyotes Jaide Chandler hit her career thousand points which help the team win over the Spartans, 59 to 47.

