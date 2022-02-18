Advertisement

Broken Bow defeats Gothenburg in C1-10 Sub District Game

Broken Bow vs. Gothenburg Class C1 Sub District 10 Girls Championship
By Marresa Burke
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Broken Bow Indians host the Gothenburg Swedes in the Class C1 Girls Sub District 10 Championship. The first-seeded Indians defeated the fourth-seeded Kearney Catholic 44-36 to advance to the Championship Game. The second-seeded Swedes defeated the third-seeded Minden Whippets 40-34 to advance to the Championship Game.

In the first quarter, the Swedes struggled to keep up with the Indians and only scored six points to the Indians eleven. By halftime, the Indians dominated the board, 22-11. In the final half, the Indians continued showcasing strong athleticism. Indian Joscelyn Coleman sends it to Makinley Tobey, who is behind the arch for an Indian three-pointer.

The Broken Bow Indians win over the Gothenburg Swedes, 43 to 27.

