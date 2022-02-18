Advertisement

Tom Osborne celebrates 85th Birthday on Wednesday; players encourage donations to TeamMates Mentoring

(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Coach Tom Osborne is celebrating his 85th Birthday on Feb. 23, and his players are encouraging people to donate to the TeamMates Mentoring Program.

A Facebook Live Birthday Bash event is planned for Wednesday, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. to wish Coach Osborne a happy birthday. Special guests include, but are not limited to, UNL Athletic Director Trev Alberts and numerous players and coaches. The program will be available to view in its entirety at 6:30 p.m.

Coach Osborne’s players, led by co-captains Doug Glaser and Zach Wiegert are leading a Players Birthday Challenge. They are challenging individuals to donate $85 or $850 to TeamMates.org in honor of Coach Osborne’s 85th Birthday.

People can do so by going to TeamMates.org and donating to the TeamMates Birthday Challenge. Birthday wishes can also be mailed to TeamMates, 6801 “O” Street, Lincoln, NE 68510.

The players have a goal of raising $4 million to support the TeamMates Mentoring. In 2020-21 98% of TeamMates mentees graduated on time, but more mentors are always needed.

In 1991, Nancy and Coach Tom Osborne co-founded the TeamMates Mentoring Program. It began with 22 football players raising their hands and agreeing to volunteer one hour once a week in a Lincoln Public School. Thirty years later it has grown to 184 chapters with more than 10,000 matches in a five-state region (Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Kansas and Wyoming).

TeamMates CEO and former Husker letterwinner DeMoine Adams said, “Statistics prove that youth who are mentored receive support and guidance from a caring adult show measurable improvement in academic achievement, attendance, self-esteem and motivation to succeed,”

For more information on how you can help, please visit teammates.org.

On Feb. 23 ONLY, Birthday cards may be dropped off at the following locations:

  • Best of Big Red, 70th and A (Clock Tower Shopping Center);
  • 321 No. 8th Street,
  • Haymarket Union Bank and Trust at 6801 “O” Street

