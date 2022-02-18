Kids Klub Mega Day features the cast of “Anastasia”

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s Kids Klub hosted their Mega Day Friday at the North Platte High School.

Students had the opportunity to interact with the cast of the musical “Anastasia.” They also decorated crowns learned to dance the waltz and even got a sneak peak of the performance.

“Today we are talking to the kids about the musical Anastasia and trying to get more out to the community to show that we are not just about the high school, but the next generation of kids,” said cast member Alex Schimek. “So getting people excited about music, activities for them and to get just more involved in other stuff.”

“I think it’s good for the kids to get to know other people because for one, I think it’s good for them to experience what can go on when they grow up and go to the high school,” said cast member Brealyn Byrns. “They are kind of getting an idea of what they can be doing and t what we do.”

Miss Alliance Outstanding Teen alliance Alexandra Thomas was also a guest speaker. Thomas is a brand ambassador for New York City’s non-profit, Donate to Dance and donated 98 gently used ballet costumes to Kids Klub as part of her M.O.V.E. ‘MOTIVATING OTHERS TO VALUE EXERCISE’ service project.

“We made fliers and posted them around the studio and the girls and their parents at my studio, The Dance Factory, donated all of the costumes,” Thomas said. “I just thought it was a great idea and I know how many kids do not have what they need to be able to pursue their dreams as a dancer or a performer and so when I saw this opportunity I knew I had to take it.”

Mega Day is in its fourth year.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.