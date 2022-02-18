NSP presents Citizen Life Saver Award for Heroic Actions

NORFOLK, Neb. (KOLN)- The Nebraska State Patrol presented on Friday a citizen Life Saver Award to Mr. Riley Butts for his heroic actions to save a woman from a burning vehicle. The incident occurred after a vehicle crash on Highway 81 near Madison last May.

“This is a story that certainly could have had a different ending,” said Captain Dain Hicks, Commander of Troop B. “Without the quick and heroic actions taken by Riley, a family would have lost a loved one.”

The crash occurred on May 28, 2021, when a woman suffered a medical episode while driving on Highway 81, near Madison. The woman lost control of her vehicle, left the roadway, and crashed into a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

Riley Butts was among the first to arrive at the scene, as he was also traveling on Highway 81. Butts reported the crash to 911 and jumped into action. Witnesses report that Butts ran to the burning vehicle. He noticed that the driver was not moving inside the car and all doors to the vehicle were locked. Butts then broke a side window to gain access to the vehicle and unlocked the doors. He then pulled the woman out of the vehicle just before the car became fully engulfed in flames. Witnesses also report an explosion moments later.

Without question, Mr. Butts actions saved the life of the female driver, who was later transported to Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk with non-life-threatening injuries.

“(I) made sure there was nobody else in the vehicle, broke out the back window, so we were able to open the front door and pull her to safety,” said Butts. “I hope if anybody sees anything like that, they would try to pull over and help the most they can.”

“Riley acted without hesitation to help a complete stranger who was in immediate danger,” said Captain Hicks. “He undoubtedly saved a life that day. It is our privilege to present this award and to thank him to his heroism.”

The Nebraska State Patrol presented on Friday a citizen Life Saver Award to Mr. Riley Butts for his heroic actions to save a woman from a burning vehicle. (NSP)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.