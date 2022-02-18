Advertisement

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) dies at age 59 from cancer

The congressman’s wife shared the news on Facebook Friday morning.
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he...
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer on February 15, 2019.(U.S. House of Representatives)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) died Thursday night at the age of 59 after a battle with kidney cancer. His wife confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country,” wrote his wife, Jennifer Carnahan.

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019. While he had surgery to remove the kidney in Dec. 2020, he announced in July 2021 that the cancer had returned.

The congressman was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018, and won reelection in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
A trooper was nearly hit by someone who smashed into the back of a vehicle that had just been...
WATCH: Colorado trooper nearly killed in dramatic crash
Four children – Kathryn, Kaleb, Kristian and Kasper – were killed in a fire at their...
Grandma, 4 grandkids die in fire as she tried to save them
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Woman jumps overboard from 10th floor of Carnival cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico
Silver medalists Karen Chen and Nathan Chen pose for a photo after the team event in the figure...
AP sources: US skaters to get Olympic torches as medals wait

Latest News

Sales of medical and recreational marijuana combined brought in $217 million in tax money for...
Supporters skeptical of reworked medical marijuana bill
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry
Fortenberry trial set for March 15 in California
Sen. Brett Lindstrom (left) announced that Hastings developer Dave Rippe would be his running...
Hastings developer tapped as Lindstrom’s running mate
Patrick Moore, a senior at Gothenburg High school, is running for mayor of Gothenburg.
Gothenburg teen plans on running for mayor
Election 2022: Governor’s race candidates participate in forum
Election 2022: Nebraska Governor’s Race candidates participate in forum