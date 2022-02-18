Advertisement

Saint Pats falls to Overton in the D1-11 Sub District Championship

Saint Pats vs. Overton Girls D1-11 Sub District Championship Game
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Irish of Saint Pats host the Overton Eagles in the Class D1-11 Sub District Girls Championship Game. In their previous game the first seeded Irish hosted the fourth seeded Sandhills Valley Mavericks and defeated them 61-26 to advance to the Championship. The third seeded Overton Eagles in their previous game defeated second seeded Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41-37 to advance to the Championship Game.

After the first period of play the Irish had a 10-8 lead over the Eagles. Junior Tonja Heirigs was the Irish’s top scorer in the first period with six points followed by Senior Jayla Fleck with a three. Overton was lead in scoring in the first period by Senior Kenzie Scheele with three points.

When the teams went into the locker room at the half the Eagles had the one point 23-22 over the Irish. Junior Ella Luther had three three’s in the second period leading Overton.

When the teams came back out of the locker room after the half the Irish kicked it into high gear and reclaimed the lead by one point 34-33 over the Eagles. Leading the Irish’s third period efforts was Senior Mae Siegel and Heirigs both with four points.

In the fourth period the game would go back and forth, but it would be the Overton Eagles who hang on and get the win 46-43 over the Irish of Saint Pat’s and take the Girls D1-11 Sub District. The game’s leading scorer would be Ella Luther with 17 points.

