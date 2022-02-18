Warming conditions for the weekend; Pattern change for early next week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-During the morning Friday, we have started on a chilly note with temperatures in the upper 10s to low 30s with sunny to mostly sunny conditions and winds around 5 to 25 mph and dew points are comfortable.

Cold temperatures to start the day Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, two areas of high pressure will be moving towards the east and allow for the weather to remain warm with highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s for Friday through Sunday with sunny conditions to continue throughout the weekend with winds shifting from the northwest to the southwest and speeds around 5 to 25 mph.

Warm conditions for the weekend with sunny conditions (Andre Brooks)

During the beginning of next week, our pattern across Greater Nebraska and across the rest of the state. Let’s start with the pattern itself, a strong negative titled trough will allow for very cold temperatures to bleed into the state. Next are the temperatures itself; the trough will allow daytime highs to range in the low single digits to mid 20s for Monday into Tuesday for highs and lows in the negatives. Next, are the wind chills; with these very frigid temperatures; factoring in the winds, with wind speeds around 10 to 30 mph,the wind chills could range into the -10s to -30s, which could triger Wind Chill Alerts during this time period. Lastly, is the snowfall potential; a storm system will be moving through the state Monday and Tuesday and with an area of high pressure bringing in moisture annd instability, this could lead to minor to even moderate amount of snow for the area. The details and amounts of snow will be ironed out over the weekend.

A big pattern change will be occuring early next week (Andre Brooks)

