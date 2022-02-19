Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol responds to crash on I-80 near Pleasant Dale

I-80 Westbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 388 near Pleasant Dale at this time due to a...
I-80 Westbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 388 near Pleasant Dale at this time due to a crash.(NSP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska State Patrol is currently responding to a crash on I-80 westbound at mile marker 388 near Pleasant Dale.

Nebraska State Patrol and Seward County Deputies are at the scene of the crash.

The area was momentarily closed at around 9:30 a.m., but has since reopened.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for more details.

