Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the Nebraska Women’s Basketball team.

Scoggin was a junior guard from Dallas, Oregon. Her previous school was Westview/Salt Lake City CC.

Officials currently have no further statement or comment at this time.

This comes hours after associate head coach Chuck Love’s suspension.

BREAKING: Ashley Scoggin is no longer on the women’s basketball roster, a Nebraska spokesperson confirmed to me. #Huskers — Nicole Griffith (@NicoleGriff1011) February 19, 2022

