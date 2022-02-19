Advertisement

No graves found at Genoa Indian School; search continues

A former federal boarding school for Native Americans closed down in 1934. But, memories of...
A former federal boarding school for Native Americans closed down in 1934. But, memories of the campus still linger.(KOLN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENOA, Neb. (AP) — An official leading the search for the remains of students who died at the Genoa U.S. Indian Boarding School said no graves were found during a search last year. But Judi gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, said the work will continue.

Researchers finished their analysis of data from searches conducted late last year and found no evidence of graves. But evidence has clearly indicated children were buried on the school grounds, which operated from 1884 to 1934.

She said former students and newspaper stories from the time remember student burials at the school, which once had a 640-acre campus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
UPDATE: Groene resigning after denying accusations that he took ‘objectifying’ photos of aide
The University of Nebraska Athletic Department announced on Saturday that the Nebraska women’s...
Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach suspended
Tom Osborne celebrates 85th Birthday on Wednesday; players encourage donations to TeamMates Mentoring
Nelly will take the stage as the Saturday entertainment for the Adams County Fairfest.
Nelly headlining Adams County Fairfest
Court or support? Case of woman who gave birth on Omaha sidewalk raises questions about sentencing, care

Latest News

Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
State Senator requests investigation regarding former Senator Mike Groene
The University of Nebraska Athletic Department announced on Saturday that the Nebraska women’s...
Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach suspended
I-80 Westbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 388 near Pleasant Dale at this time due to a...
UPDATE: Nebraska State Patrol responds to crash on I-80 near Pleasant Dale
A Roanoke City Police car lights during a shooting in late January.
Saunders County farmers offer rewards to stop copper thefts