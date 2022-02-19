Olympics Highlights Day 14: Freestyle Skiing, Curling, Figure Skating and Bobsled

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Watch Friday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Eileen Gu sends statement with near-perfect pipe final Run 2

Hitting nearly 14 feet on her opening rightside 900 cork Buick grab, China’s Eileen Gu upped her score in the halfpipe final by adding back-to-back alley-oop flat spins at the end of Run 2 to score a 95.25.

CURLING

U.S. falls to Canada in men’s curling bronze medal game

The U.S. men’s curling team was kept off the podium after an 8-5 loss to Canada in the bronze medal game Friday.

FIGURE SKATING

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc shine in short program

American figure skaters Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc shine in the pairs short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Cain-Gribble and LeDuc scored 74.13 points.

FIGURE SKATING

China’s Sui and Han lead after dazzling short program

China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong dazzle with their routine in the pairs short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The pair is in first place going into the free skate.

BOBSLED

Meyers Taylor’s two-woman heats good for third at midpoint

Team USA’s Elana Meyers Taylor and pusher Sylvia Hoffman blazed through two ‘tremendous’ two-woman heats for third standing. Said Meyers Taylor: ‘We’re gonna go after it and attack tomorrow.

