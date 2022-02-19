Advertisement

Saunders County farmers offer rewards to stop copper thefts

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — Saunders County authorities and farmers are teaming up to offer rewards for information about the theft of copper from pivot irrigation systems.

Sheriff Kevin Stukenholzt said Thursday Crime Stoppers and the farmers are offering up to $1,500 cash rewards for information leading to arrests.

Stukenholtz said several farmers near Yutan have reported thefts recently but the problem is occurring across the county. The sheriff said many copper thieves are drug users who sell the metal to scrap dealers. He urged scrap dealers to question where the person selling copper got the material.

