Advertisement

Nebraska legislative aide talks after Groene resignation

By Brian Mastre
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time, 6 News is hearing from the legislative aide who filed a workplace harassment complaint against her boss Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte.

Groene resigned as a state senator Friday.

The legislative aide told 6 News she’s okay with her name being out there and is grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement.

Thursday, the Nebraska Sunrise News broke the story that’s longtime aide found photos of her on Groene’s computer, including close-ups of “provocative body parts” that were emailed to other parties.

The victim tells 6 News that it is her choice to not share more information about the case since it’s part of a formal investigation.

She adds that no one has told her to be silent, that these are her decisions and hers alone.

We’re told the unicameral’s executive board is investigating.

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt has asked for the attorney general and capitol security to take a deeper dive into the allegations.

Read Sen. Hunt’s letter to the attorney general and capitol security

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster
The University of Nebraska Athletic Department announced on Saturday that the Nebraska women’s...
Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach suspended
Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
UPDATE: Groene resigning after denying accusations that he took ‘objectifying’ photos of aide
Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
State Senator requests investigation regarding former Senator Mike Groene
A Roanoke City Police car lights during a shooting in late January.
Saunders County farmers offer rewards to stop copper thefts

Latest News

A former federal boarding school for Native Americans closed down in 1934. But, memories of...
No graves found at Genoa Indian School; search continues
Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
State Senator requests investigation regarding former Senator Mike Groene
The University of Nebraska Athletic Department announced on Saturday that the Nebraska women’s...
Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach suspended
I-80 Westbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 388 near Pleasant Dale at this time due to a...
UPDATE: Nebraska State Patrol responds to crash on I-80 near Pleasant Dale