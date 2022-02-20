Olympics Highlights Day 15: Freestyle Skiing, Figure Skating Bobsled and Speed Skating

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Watch Saturday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

FREESTYLE SKIING

David Wise puts down wild Run 1 in halfpipe final for 90.75

Two-time defending gold medalist David Wise went switch rightside 900 immediately into a switch left double cork 1080 before pairing back-to-back double 1260s to close, scoring a 90.75 on his Run 1 of the halfpipe final.

FIGURE SKATING

Knierim and Frazier finish sixth in pairs competition

A scintillating free skate performance by Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier yields 138.45 points for a total of 212.68 points and a sixth-place finish in the pairs competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

FIGURE SKATING

Sui/Han reach storybook gold with highest pairs score ever

Four years after missing gold by just 0.43 points, Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China flipped the script with a dazzling free skate to earn the highest pairs score ever and win the Olympic title.

BOBSLED

Germany one-two, Meyers Taylor earns historic bobsled bronze

Germany’s Laura Nolte grabbed gold and Mariama Jamanka scored silver in the two-woman bobsled race. But Team USA’s Elana Meyers Taylor made history with her fifth Olympic medal, a bronze.

BOBSLED

Mantia finishes fourth, calls for review of mass start final

Welcome to the chaos! It was anyone’s race in the final 200m, and Joey Mantia was not pleased with the result after contact preceded a photo finish.

