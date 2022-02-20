Advertisement

Olympics Highlights Day 16: Alpine Skiing, Cross-County Skiing, Figure skating and Closing Ceremonies

2022 Winter Olympics
2022 Winter Olympics(NBC)
By NBC Sports
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Watch Sunday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

ALPINE SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin takes a win in her first run of team event

In the Alpine Skiing team event, Shiffrin’s win over Slovakia’s Rebeka Jancova helped the U.S. to advance out of the first round.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

Jessie Diggins gives it her all for silver in mass start

Therese Johaug of Norway took gold ahead of Diggins and Finland’s Kerttu Niskanen.

FIGURE SKATING

Gala: Nathan Chen backflips his way through show program

Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen gives a freeing performance to end his Olympic experience, highlighted by a backflip.

CLOSING CEREMONY

Team USA enters National Stadium for Closing Ceremony

Athletes representing Team USA enter National Stadium, otherwise known as the “Bird’s Nest,” to ‘Ode to Joy’ during the Closing Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

OLYMPICS

Olympic bloopers: Offbeat moments from the Winter Games

From inadvertent stumbles to the dire need of snacks, here are the zaniest moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

