Friday Night Sports Hero: Jon Peterka

Sutherland High School Wrestling
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Friday Night Sports Hero features a wrestler from Sutherland High School who is nothing short of a standout. Jon Peterka is one of the Senior leaders on this Sutherland Wrestling Team and has already helped lead his team to a State Dual Championship and is hoping to win himself an Individual title in Omaha. Jon’s journey with the sport began in Kindergarten when he parents signed him up and the rest is truly history.

“I think I was like in Pre-School or Kindergarten and I just had so much energy my parents signed me up and then I just fell in love with the sport and just have always done it since then,” says Peterka.

During his Senior season Jon has gone undefeated, a perfect 48-0. And with one last high school tournament coming up he hopes to keep that trend going all the way to the top of the podium in Omaha with a gold medal around his neck.

“Just finish in a championship and finish on top. It’s my last year so, just keep going hard,” says Peterka.

48 straight wins though isn’t Jon’s only accomplishment though as a Sailor, in fact, it’s far from. During his time at Sutherland he’s also had 164 career wins and holds the school record for near fall points. But by the time the State Tournament is over he’s hoping to have added a few more wins onto his already 164.

So what was the mindset that helped Jon achieve all of this, well, he just kept telling himself no matter injury or how tough the opponent, “Just keep pushing through.”

“Your opponent doesn’t care how you feel or if something hurts you’ve just gotta go our there and push through it, or if you’re down in a match you’ve got to push through it every time and then just do your best,” explains Peterka.

And as Jon wraps up his time as a Sutherland Sailor he hopes to have made an impression on the program and the next generation of Sailors that will come after him.

“Do your best and all these little kids look up and just try and do the best for our program,” says Peterka.

