Gray earns Co-Big Ten Player of the Week Honors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Sophomore infielder Sydney Gray was named the Co-Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday, as she shared the honor with Illinois’ Jaelyn Vickery.

Gray was recognized for an outstanding weekend at the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Gray hit .438 in five games with four home runs including a grand slam. Gray tallied 10 RBIs, a 1.188 slugging percentage and a .550 on base percentage. The sophomore started all five games at third base.

The Tucson, Ariz., native, 3-for-4 in the game against Northern Colorado, with two home runs, including a grand slam, and four RBIs. On Sunday, Gray added another two home runs to the weekend against Southeastern Louisiana, going 2-for-3 and tallying four RBIs.

This is Gray’s first Big Ten weekly award of her career. The last Nebraska player to be named Big Ten Player of the Week was Abbie Squier on Feb. 14, 2022.

