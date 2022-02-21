Advertisement

Gray earns Co-Big Ten Player of the Week Honors

(KSNB)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Sophomore infielder Sydney Gray was named the Co-Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday, as she shared the honor with Illinois’ Jaelyn Vickery.

Gray was recognized for an outstanding weekend at the Troy Cox Classic in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Gray hit .438 in five games with four home runs including a grand slam. Gray tallied 10 RBIs, a 1.188 slugging percentage and a .550 on base percentage. The sophomore started all five games at third base.

The Tucson, Ariz., native, 3-for-4 in the game against Northern Colorado, with two home runs, including a grand slam, and four RBIs. On Sunday, Gray added another two home runs to the weekend against Southeastern Louisiana, going 2-for-3 and tallying four RBIs.

This is Gray’s first Big Ten weekly award of her career. The last Nebraska player to be named Big Ten Player of the Week was Abbie Squier on Feb. 14, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster
Nebraska legislative aide talks after State Sen. Groene’s resignation
Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
UPDATE: Groene resigning after denying accusations that he took ‘objectifying’ photos of aide
Mike Wolfe
Hit TV show, American Pickers, coming to Nebraska
The University of Nebraska Athletic Department announced on Saturday that the Nebraska women’s...
Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach suspended

Latest News

McGowens picks up fourth straight Big Ten Freshman Honor
Alexis Markowski earned her fifth Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week honor on Jan. 31.
Markowski takes seventh B1G Award
Late rally falls short in series finale
A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster