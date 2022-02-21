Advertisement

Infrastructure deal includes money to fix 2019 flood damage

The Spencer Dam, which was destroyed by flooding in 2019
The Spencer Dam, which was destroyed by flooding in 2019(KTIV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 21, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The nation’s massive infrastructure bill includes $248 million to help repair damage from the 2019 flooding along the Missouri River.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the flood damaged most of the structures used to control the river in an area that stretches from Rulo, Nebraska, to St. Louis.

Dane Morris, of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the intent is that once these structures are repaired, that they should be able to sustain a flood similar to 2019 better than they did previously.

The flooding three years ago breached levees, inundating tens of thousands of acres and forcing thousands from their homes.

