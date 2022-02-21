Nebraska COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue falling

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases continue to fall across Nebraska in the wake of last month’s spike in cases.

The state said 387 people were hospitalized with the virus Sunday, which is up slightly over the past couple days, but generally that number has fallen steadily since peaking at 767 on Jan. 28.

The number of virus cases the state reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also fell again last week.

The state reported 1,940 cases, down from 4,868 cases the previous week. The number of cases has been falling since the state set a record of 29,141 cases in the week that began Jan. 16.

