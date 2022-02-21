Advertisement

Nebraska COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue falling

Nebraska COVID-19 cases are continuing to fall
Nebraska COVID-19 cases are continuing to fall(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases continue to fall across Nebraska in the wake of last month’s spike in cases.

The state said 387 people were hospitalized with the virus Sunday, which is up slightly over the past couple days, but generally that number has fallen steadily since peaking at 767 on Jan. 28.

The number of virus cases the state reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also fell again last week.

The state reported 1,940 cases, down from 4,868 cases the previous week. The number of cases has been falling since the state set a record of 29,141 cases in the week that began Jan. 16.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster
Nebraska legislative aide talks after Groene resignation
Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
UPDATE: Groene resigning after denying accusations that he took ‘objectifying’ photos of aide
Mike Wolfe
Hit TV show, American Pickers, coming to Nebraska
The University of Nebraska Athletic Department announced on Saturday that the Nebraska women’s...
Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach suspended

Latest News

The Spencer Dam, which was destroyed by flooding in 2019
Infrastructure deal includes money to fix 2019 flood damage
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Wind Chill alerts are in effect for the region
WIND CHILL ALERTS are in effect;Some light snowfall possible Monday night into Tuesday
KNOP 6 PM Weather 2/17
Much colder air filters in with a few snow showers