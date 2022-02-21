NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference will be held Feb. 24 and 25 in Kearney at the Holiday Inn Convention Center, 110 Second Ave.

The two-day conference will feature over 20 workshop sessions where attendees will learn how to better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches and become more successful operators and business partners.

The conference is in its 37th year.

Registration for the conference can be found on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website, wia.unl.edu. The cost for the two-day is $175.

