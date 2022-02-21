Advertisement

Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference

The 37th annual Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference will be held Feb. 24-25 in Kearney.
The 37th annual Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference will be held Feb. 24-25 in Kearney.(WFIE)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference will be held Feb. 24 and 25 in Kearney at the Holiday Inn Convention Center, 110 Second Ave.

The two-day conference will feature over 20 workshop sessions where attendees will learn how to better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches and become more successful operators and business partners.

The conference is in its 37th year.

Registration for the conference can be found on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website, wia.unl.edu. The cost for the two-day is $175.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster
Nebraska legislative aide talks after State Sen. Groene’s resignation
Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
UPDATE: Groene resigning after denying accusations that he took ‘objectifying’ photos of aide
Mike Wolfe
Hit TV show, American Pickers, coming to Nebraska
The University of Nebraska Athletic Department announced on Saturday that the Nebraska women’s...
Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach suspended

Latest News

45-year old Brad Leeper, arrested, narcotics suspected. Leeper and his passenger, 28-year old...
Two North Platte men arrested after high speed chase Saturday
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
The Spencer Dam, which was destroyed by flooding in 2019
Infrastructure deal includes money to fix 2019 flood damage
Nebraska COVID-19 cases are continuing to fall
Nebraska COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue falling