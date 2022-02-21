State Wrestling 2022

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NSAA State Wrestling Championship were taking place in Omaha at the CHI Health Center Thursday February 17th through Saturday February 19th. The Sutherland Sailors took the Team Championship home and also had three State Champions.

Jon Peterka- Class D 138 pound State Champion

Hunter Cook- Class D 152 pound State Champion

Gavin White- Class D 220 pound State Champion

There were also five other State Champions from the area

Eli Paxton- Class D 120 State Champion (Mullen)

Isaac White- Class B 170 State Champion (Cozad)

Reece Zutavern- Class D 195 State Champion (Sandhills/Thedford)

Vincent Genatone- Class A 220 State Champion (North Platte)

Full Highlight coverage of all medalist will be aired Monday February 21st during sports at six and ten.

