Two North Platte men arrested after high speed chase Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two North Platte men are facing charges in Lincoln and Keith Counties after leading law agents on a dangerous pursuit, and fleeing to avoid arrest.

On Saturday around 5:00 p.m., a North Platte Police officer tried to stop an SUV for various observed violations. After a short pursuit failed, the vehicle was seen by another officer driving westbound on I-80 between North Platte and Hershey. The SUV was speeding and swerving in and out of traffic.

The pursuit continued into Keith County and north of Paxton. Several agencies working together to stop the driver as he went off-road, driving through fences, and crashing his SUV. He also started a range fire in the rugged hilly area about two miles west of Paxton.

45-year old Brad Leeper of North Platte was caught right away after the accident, but his passenger, 28-year old Ivan Krell of North Platte fled on foot to avoid arrest. Krell was eventually caught near the NPPD Canal north of Paxton, and was arrested.

Leeper and Krell are facing several charges in both counties. Narcotics appear to be a contributing factor in the pursuit.

