Advertisement

WIND CHILL ALERTS are in effect;Some light snowfall possible Monday night into Tuesday

A recurring recording of News 2 Today from 5-7 a.m. Monday - Friday.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Greater Nebraska region is in the process of experiencing some frigid temperatures and the chance of seeing some snowfall overnight Monday into Tuesday.

The area is under a Wind Chill Warning and Advisory is in effect for the whole region Monday 6 pm MST until Tuesday 12 pm MST. With temperatures being the single digits into the teens with the winds being factored into it, which will be around 10 to 30 mph, wind chill values could be in the -20s to -40s.

Wind Chill alerts are in effect for the region
Wind Chill alerts are in effect for the region(Andre Brooks)

Temperatures are already dropping Monday morning with temperatures in the 10s into the 20s with overcast conditions and wind chills are already dropping into the 10s to -10s. Winds are around 10 to 25 mph, with the winds coming from the north.Temperatures are expected to continue to drop throughout the day Monday.

Current Wind chill values across the Panhandle
Current Wind chill values across the Panhandle(Andre Brooks)

Throughout Monday evening into Tuesday, with an area of low pressure to our south and an area of high pressure bringing in the cold air and moisture, the area has a good chance of seeing some good snow. Snowfall amounts are looking like 1/2 inch to 2 inches of snow with locally higher amounts.

Snowfall amounts through Thursday
Snowfall amounts through Thursday(Andre Brooks)

During the overnight hours, temperatures will drop down in the -0s to the negative -10s with overcast conditions and snowfall on the increase overnight. Wind Chill values between -20s to -40s are likely at this time.

Very frigid night overnight Monday into Tuesday
Very frigid night overnight Monday into Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

Isolated to scattered snow showers with frigid temperatures will last through our Thursday with another system moving through the state Wednesday night into Thursday. This will be monitored throughout the next few days.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster
Nebraska legislative aide talks after Groene resignation
Mike Wolfe
Hit TV show, American Pickers, coming to Nebraska
The University of Nebraska Athletic Department announced on Saturday that the Nebraska women’s...
Nebraska women’s basketball associate head coach suspended
Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
UPDATE: Groene resigning after denying accusations that he took ‘objectifying’ photos of aide

Latest News

KNOP 6 PM Weather 2/17
Much colder air filters in with a few snow showers
Warm conditions for the weekend with sunny conditions
Warming conditions for the weekend; Pattern change for early next week
Temperatures reaching average levels for Thursday
Sunny and cool conditions Thursday;Warming trend continues into the weekend
Snowfall continuing throughout the region Wednesday afternoon
Light snowfall for Greater Nebraska Wednesday;warming trend lastign through the weekend