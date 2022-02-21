WIND CHILL ALERTS are in effect;Some light snowfall possible Monday night into Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Greater Nebraska region is in the process of experiencing some frigid temperatures and the chance of seeing some snowfall overnight Monday into Tuesday.

The area is under a Wind Chill Warning and Advisory is in effect for the whole region Monday 6 pm MST until Tuesday 12 pm MST. With temperatures being the single digits into the teens with the winds being factored into it, which will be around 10 to 30 mph, wind chill values could be in the -20s to -40s.

Wind Chill alerts are in effect for the region (Andre Brooks)

Temperatures are already dropping Monday morning with temperatures in the 10s into the 20s with overcast conditions and wind chills are already dropping into the 10s to -10s. Winds are around 10 to 25 mph, with the winds coming from the north.Temperatures are expected to continue to drop throughout the day Monday.

Current Wind chill values across the Panhandle (Andre Brooks)

Throughout Monday evening into Tuesday, with an area of low pressure to our south and an area of high pressure bringing in the cold air and moisture, the area has a good chance of seeing some good snow. Snowfall amounts are looking like 1/2 inch to 2 inches of snow with locally higher amounts.

Snowfall amounts through Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the overnight hours, temperatures will drop down in the -0s to the negative -10s with overcast conditions and snowfall on the increase overnight. Wind Chill values between -20s to -40s are likely at this time.

Very frigid night overnight Monday into Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

Isolated to scattered snow showers with frigid temperatures will last through our Thursday with another system moving through the state Wednesday night into Thursday. This will be monitored throughout the next few days.

