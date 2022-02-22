2022 NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Medalists

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From the area there were 40 medalist from the State Wrestling Tournament. The Sutherland Sailors were also able to take home the team title after they had three individual wrestlers take home the gold.

The following is a list of all the medalist from the area:

Class A 120- Jace Kennel- North Platte (6th)

Class A 145- Ryan Fox- North Platte (3rd)

Class A 220- Vince Genatone- North Platte (1st)

Class B 132- Cyrus Wells- Broken Bow (1st)

Class B 182- Max Denson- Broken Bow (5th)

Class B 285- Sawyer Bumgarner- Broken Bow (3rd)

Class B 170- Isaac White- Cozad (1st)

Class B 195- Eli Boryca- Cozad (4th)

Class B 152- Cameron Zink- Ogallala (5th)

Class B 160- Alex Anthony- McCook (5th)

Class C 113- William Sprenger- Valentine (2nd)

Class C 145- Cayden Lamb- Valentine (4th)

Class C 152- Ashton Lurz- Valentine (5th)

Class C 160- Tobin Olson- Valentine (5th)

Class C 182- Tagg Buechle- Valentine (4th)

Class C 106- Ethan Elliot- Hershey (3rd)

Class C 220- Jaret Peterson- Chase County (3rd)

Class D 126- Cauy Kohl- Sutherland (2nd)

Class D 132- Matt Bruns- Sutherland (4th)

Class D 138- Jon Peterka- Sutherland (1st)

Class D 145- Samuel Foster- Sutherland (4th)

Class D 152- Hunter Cook- Sutherland (1st)

Class D 220- Gavin White- Sutherland (1st)

Class D 106- Jeffrey Forsen- Mullen (4th)

Class D 120- Eli Paxton- Mullen (1st)

Class D 132- Kyle Durfee- Mullen (5th)

Class D 170- Sean Simonson- Mullen (6th)

Class D 285- Isaac Welch- Mullen (3rd)

Class D 106- Tristan Olson- Anselmo-Merna (5th)

Class D 195- Sid Miller- Anselmo-Merna (2nd)

Class D 145- Colton Pouk- Perkins County (6th)

Class D 220- Austin Meyer- Perkins County (5th)

Class D 120- Dayton Gipe- Sandhills Valley (5th)

Class D 195- Reece Zutavern- Sandhills/Thedford (1st)

Class D 195- Rio Remund- South Loup (5th)

Class D 220- Kayden Stubbs- Maxwell (3rd)

G 107- Fransisca Walsh- Lexington (4th)

G145- Maria Barnes- Ogallala (3rd)

G152- Makayla Pate- McCook (2nd)

G185- Lila Bloomer- South Loup (3rd)

