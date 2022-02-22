Advertisement

2022 NSAA State Wrestling Tournament Medalists

State Wrestling 2022
News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From the area there were 40 medalist from the State Wrestling Tournament. The Sutherland Sailors were also able to take home the team title after they had three individual wrestlers take home the gold.

The following is a list of all the medalist from the area:

Class A 120- Jace Kennel- North Platte (6th)

Class A 145- Ryan Fox- North Platte (3rd)

Class A 220- Vince Genatone- North Platte (1st)

Class B 132- Cyrus Wells- Broken Bow (1st)

Class B 182- Max Denson- Broken Bow (5th)

Class B 285- Sawyer Bumgarner- Broken Bow (3rd)

Class B 170- Isaac White- Cozad (1st)

Class B 195- Eli Boryca- Cozad (4th)

Class B 152- Cameron Zink- Ogallala (5th)

Class B 160- Alex Anthony- McCook (5th)

Class C 113- William Sprenger- Valentine (2nd)

Class C 145- Cayden Lamb- Valentine (4th)

Class C 152- Ashton Lurz- Valentine (5th)

Class C 160- Tobin Olson- Valentine (5th)

Class C 182- Tagg Buechle- Valentine (4th)

Class C 106- Ethan Elliot- Hershey (3rd)

Class C 220- Jaret Peterson- Chase County (3rd)

Class D 126- Cauy Kohl- Sutherland (2nd)

Class D 132- Matt Bruns- Sutherland (4th)

Class D 138- Jon Peterka- Sutherland (1st)

Class D 145- Samuel Foster- Sutherland (4th)

Class D 152- Hunter Cook- Sutherland (1st)

Class D 220- Gavin White- Sutherland (1st)

Class D 106- Jeffrey Forsen- Mullen (4th)

Class D 120- Eli Paxton- Mullen (1st)

Class D 132- Kyle Durfee- Mullen (5th)

Class D 170- Sean Simonson- Mullen (6th)

Class D 285- Isaac Welch- Mullen (3rd)

Class D 106- Tristan Olson- Anselmo-Merna (5th)

Class D 195- Sid Miller- Anselmo-Merna (2nd)

Class D 145- Colton Pouk- Perkins County (6th)

Class D 220- Austin Meyer- Perkins County (5th)

Class D 120- Dayton Gipe- Sandhills Valley (5th)

Class D 195- Reece Zutavern- Sandhills/Thedford (1st)

Class D 195- Rio Remund- South Loup (5th)

Class D 220- Kayden Stubbs- Maxwell (3rd)

G 107- Fransisca Walsh- Lexington (4th)

G145- Maria Barnes- Ogallala (3rd)

G152- Makayla Pate- McCook (2nd)

G185- Lila Bloomer- South Loup (3rd)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster
Nebraska legislative aide talks after State Sen. Groene’s resignation
45-year old Brad Leeper, arrested, narcotics suspected. Leeper and his passenger, 28-year old...
Two North Platte men arrested after high speed chase Saturday
Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
UPDATE: Groene resigning after denying accusations that he took ‘objectifying’ photos of aide
Mike Wolfe
Hit TV show, American Pickers, coming to Nebraska

Latest News

State Wrestling Medalists
State Wrestling Medalists
State Wrestling Semi Final Matches
State Wrestling Semi Finals
State Wrestling Semi Finals Highlights
Six O'clock wrestling highlights
Gray earns Co-Big Ten Player of the Week Honors