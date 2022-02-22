Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues fisherman bitten by shark

Crews with the United States Coast Guard rescued a fisherman near the Bahamas Monday after a shark bit his arm. (Source: U.S. COAST GUARD DISTRICT 7)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Crews with the United States Coast Guard rescued a fisherman near the Bahamas on Monday after a shark bit his arm.

Video of the rescue shows the crew slowly dropping down to the boat to help the 51-year-old man.

The Coast Guard hoisted him into their helicopter near Bimini, Bahamas and flew him to a hospital in Miami.

Someone on the boat was able to bandage up the man until help arrived.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster
45-year old Brad Leeper, arrested, narcotics suspected. Leeper and his passenger, 28-year old...
Two North Platte men arrested after high speed chase Saturday
Nebraska legislative aide talks after State Sen. Groene’s resignation
Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
UPDATE: Groene resigning after denying accusations that he took ‘objectifying’ photos of aide
Mike Wolfe
Hit TV show, American Pickers, coming to Nebraska

Latest News

Wind Chill alerts still in effect for our area
WIND CHILL ALERTS STILL IN EFFECT;Snowfall potential for Wednesday into Thursday
Visitors walk outside the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb....
Supreme Court will take case on refusal to serve gay couples
The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
White House calls Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion
The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
World leaders focus on how to punish Russia over Ukraine
People Magazine is reporting that Britney Spears is writing a tell-all memoir.
Report: Britney Spears to release tell-all memoir