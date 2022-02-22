January traffic fatality toll
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -During the month of January 2022, 26 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
- These 26 fatalities occurred in 23 fatal crashes.
- Eight of the 21 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, seven were using seatbelts, and six had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
- Nineteen of the fatalities were in rural locations.
- There were four fatalities on the interstate, thirteen on other highways, and nine on local roads.
- Two of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
- Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.
- There were 24 fatalities in January of 2021.
- Only 7 of the 21 vehicle occupants killed during 2022 were using seatbelts.
