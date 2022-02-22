Advertisement

January traffic fatality toll

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -During the month of January 2022, 26 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

  • These 26 fatalities occurred in 23 fatal crashes.
  • Eight of the 21 vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, seven were using seatbelts, and six had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
  • Nineteen of the fatalities were in rural locations.
  • There were four fatalities on the interstate, thirteen on other highways, and nine on local roads.
  • Two of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
  • Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.
  • There were 24 fatalities in January of 2021.
  • Only 7 of the 21 vehicle occupants killed during 2022 were using seatbelts.
During the month of January 2022, 26 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska...
During the month of January 2022, 26 people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.(NDOT)

For the Daily Count, visit this website:

dot.nebraska.gov/media/3341/monthlytoll.pdf

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster
45-year old Brad Leeper, arrested, narcotics suspected. Leeper and his passenger, 28-year old...
Two North Platte men arrested after high speed chase Saturday
Nebraska legislative aide talks after State Sen. Groene’s resignation
Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
UPDATE: Groene resigning after denying accusations that he took ‘objectifying’ photos of aide
Snoop Dogg announces concert in Lincoln on April 20.
Snoop Dogg announces April concert stop in Lincoln

Latest News

Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
Nebraska State Patrol investigating State Sen. Groene
Wind Chill alerts still in effect for our area
WIND CHILL ALERTS STILL IN EFFECT;Snowfall potential for Wednesday into Thursday
Snoop Dogg announces concert in Lincoln on April 20.
Snoop Dogg announces April concert stop in Lincoln
The 37th annual Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference will be held Feb. 24-25 in Kearney.
Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference