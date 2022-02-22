Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol investigating State Sen. Groene

Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the Nebraska Capitol Building on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (By Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | Rebecca S. Gratz)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Former North Platte State Sen. Mike Groene is under investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Groene submitted a one-line letter of resignation to the governor Monday amid calls for a more formal investigation into the handling of the harassment case at the state capitol that led to his resignation.

“After consultation with the Attorney General’s Office, NSP has opened an investigation into the matter. Once complete, the findings will be delivered to the Attorney General,” an NSP spokesman told 6 News.

Sen. Groene told 6 News on Friday that he didn’t want to drag his wife and family through the fight it would take to defend himself and would resign.

Kristina Kanecko, a longtime aide to Sen. Groene, said she found photos of herself on Sen. Groene’s computer, including close-ups of provocative body parts.

Gov. Ricketts will appoint Sen. Groene’s replacement but has not specified a timeline, though a spokeswoman for his office said he recognizes the importance of having someone in that office quickly.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster
45-year old Brad Leeper, arrested, narcotics suspected. Leeper and his passenger, 28-year old...
Two North Platte men arrested after high speed chase Saturday
Nebraska legislative aide talks after State Sen. Groene’s resignation
Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
UPDATE: Groene resigning after denying accusations that he took ‘objectifying’ photos of aide
Snoop Dogg announces concert in Lincoln on April 20.
Snoop Dogg announces April concert stop in Lincoln

Latest News

January traffic fatality toll
Wind Chill alerts still in effect for our area
WIND CHILL ALERTS STILL IN EFFECT;Snowfall potential for Wednesday into Thursday
Snoop Dogg announces concert in Lincoln on April 20.
Snoop Dogg announces April concert stop in Lincoln
The 37th annual Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference will be held Feb. 24-25 in Kearney.
Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference