Nebraska Task Force One K9 passes away from liver cancer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One announced on Tuesday the death of NE-TF1 K9 George. K9 George passed away due to liver cancer on Saturday.

K9 George belonged to Damon Wirth, his handler and Lincoln Fire and Rescue Fire Apparatus Operator.

K9 George joined Nebraska Task Force One in 2011 and served on many local and national deployments.

“His dedication and service over many years will not be forgotten and we are forever grateful,” said Nebraska Task Force One on Facebook, “Our K9′s are an important team member of our Task Force and forever family! We will miss you George!”

