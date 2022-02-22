Advertisement

Snoop Dogg announces April concert stop in Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Snoop Dogg announced his annual 4/20 show will be in Lincoln.

The show feature Snoop Dogg with Country Music artist Koe Wetzel at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

“When the biggest names in Hip Hop and Outlaw Country come together to put on a show, incredible memories will be made by the thousands of fans in attendance. This is a rare opportunity to purchase a ticket that will be talked about years from now when people say, “I was there when…”. If that weren’t enough, Snoop Dogg plans to offer two exclusive VIP Parties in partnership with RNC Entertainment to give his TOP fans a one-of-a-kind experience with him both before and after the main show. Rather than having to travel off-site, find parking, and ultimately brave the lines of a nightclub, Snoop will bring the club and party to an exclusive, private area on the Pinnacle Bank Arena property. Guests purchasing these ticket packages can expect to receive perks that will range from a private DJ Set from Snoop Dogg, seated vs. standing arrangements, complimentary drink tickets, complimentary food options, swag bags filled with Snoop Dogg & Touring Merch, exclusive rights to purchase Meet & Greets with Snoop Dogg, and MORE!

RNC Entertainment

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. A limited number of VIP packages and experiences will be available.

