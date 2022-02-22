State Wrestling Semi Finals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Friday Febraury 18th the semi final round of the NSAA State Wrestling Tournament took place to see what wrestlers would be competing the first place gold medal. There were many wrestlers from the area that competed in this round. From the area there were 21 wrestlers competing to move on to the Championship round.

The Sutherland Sailors were represented by six wrestlers in the Semi Final Round:

(D126) Cauy Kohl vs. Luke Polivka (East Butler)- Kohl wins by 8-2 decision

(D132) Matt Bruns vs. Scout Ashburn (Plainview)- Ashburn wins by 7-3 decision

(D138) Jon Peterka vs. Wyatt Urkoski (High Plains)- Peterka wins by 12-2 major decision

(D145) Samuel Foster vs. Tanner Frahm (Plainview)- Frahm wins in 4-3 decision

(D152) Hunter Cook vs. Tristan White (Araphahoe)- Cook wins 9-2 decision

(D220) Gavin White vs. Clayton Hardy (Southwest)- White wins by fall (1:58)

Valentine was represented by three wrestlers in the Semi Final Round:

(C113) William Springer vs. Jacob McGee (Logan View)- Springer wins by fall (:54)

(C145) Cayden Lamb vs. Quentyn Frank (Amherst)- Frank wins by fall (5:36)

(C182) Tagg Buechle vs. Michael Andel (Aquinas Catholic)- Andel wins by 8-2 decision

Mullen was represented by two wrestlers in the Semi Final Round:

(D120) Eli Paxton vs. Jacoby Mann (Winside)- Paxton wins by 14-2 major decision

(D285) Isaac Welch vs. Levi Kerner (Arapahoe)- Kerner wins by fall (1:25)

North Platte was represented by two wrestlers in the Semi Final Round:

(A145) Ryan Fox vs. Joel Adams (Millard South)- Adams wins by 7-3 decision

(A220) Vince Genatone vs. Christopher Shiney (Millard North)- Genatone wins by a 13-5 major decision

Cozad was represented by two wrestlers in the Semi Final Round:

(B170) Isaac White vs. Cooper Spaulding (Norris)- White wins by a 4-2 decision

(B195) Eli Boryca vs. Luke MacDonald (Bennington)- MacDonald wins by fall (5:57)

Broken Bow was represented by one wrestlers in the Semi Final Round:

(B132) Cyrus Wells vs. Orrin Kuehn (Minden)- Wells wins in a 1-2-1 Tie Breaker

Hershey was represented by one wrestler in the Semi Final Round:

(C106) Ethan Elliott vs. Robbie Fisher (Crofton/Bloomfield)- Fisher wins by a 7-2 decision

Sandhills/Thedford was represented by one wrestler in the Semi Final Round:

(D195) Reece Zutavern vs. Keegan Shuler (Hitchcock County)- Zutavern wins by 10-6 decision

Maxwell was represented by one wrestler in the Semi Final Round:

(D220) Kayden Stubbs vs. Gunner Reimers (Palmer)- Reimers wins in a 9-0 major decision

Lexington was represented by one wrestler in the Semi Final Round:

(G107) Fransisca Walsh vs. Raelyn Wilson (Weeping Water)- Wilson wins by fall (1:38)

Ogallala was represented by one wrestler in the Semi Final Round:

(G145) Maria Barnes vs. Kenli Boeslager (Chadron)- Boeslager wins by a 5-1 decision

McCook was represented by one wrestler in the Semi Final Round:

(G152) Makayla Pate vs. Jayda Parker (Bellevue)- Pate wins by fall (5:35)

