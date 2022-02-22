WIND CHILL ALERTS STILL IN EFFECT;Snowfall potential for Wednesday into Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Greater Nebraska is experiencing some brutal temperatures for Tuesday into Thursday with some snowfall potential for the area Wednesday into Thursday.

First, let’s talk about about cold the temperatures are Tuesday morning. Current temperatures are in the -0s to the -10s with overcas conditions and some areas are seeing some isolated flurries as well. Wind chills are in the -20s to -40s with those winds around 10 to 25 mph.

Very brutal wind chills this Tuesday morning (Andre Brooks)

A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until Tuesday at 12 p.m. CST with another Wind Chill Advisory overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Wind Chills will remain -20 to -30 degrees below zero through Wednesday.

Wind Chill alerts still in effect for our area (Andre Brooks)

Throughout the day, temperatures are still going to be in the single digits to maybe a few low 10s with overcast conditions. Some peaks of sunshine are possible with winds remaining around 10 to 30 mph.

Frigid temperatures to last Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

Overnight Tuesday into Thursday, a weak disturbance to our south and west will bring in moisture and a couple rounds of light snowfall throughout the region. Snowfall amounts could range between 1 to 3 inches during this timeframe.

Snowfall increasing overnight Tuesday into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

