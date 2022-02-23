Advertisement

Anselmo-Merna advances to the D1-10 Sub District Championship after a win over Sandhills Valley

Anselmo-Merna vs. Sandhills Valley Boy’s D1-10 Sub Districts
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Anselmo-Merna Coyotes face off against the Sandhills Valley Mavericks in the first round of the Boy’s D1-10 Sub District hosted by Saint Pat’s. The third seeded Coyotes make the trip to Saint Pat’s with a 14-9 overall record for the season having lost their previous game at home to Ansley-Litchfield. The second seeded Sandhills Valley Mavericks come into the game with a 16-6 overall record for the season having won their previous game on the road at Mullen.

In a close one it’s the Anselmo-Merna Coyotes who come out on top over the Sandhills Valley Mavericks 52-47. The Coyotes will advance on to the Championship Round against Saint Pat’s Thursday February 24th.

