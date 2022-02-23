Charles Herbster not yet registered as candidate for governor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Charles Herbster, considered to be one of the leaders in the race for Nebraska governor, has still not registered as a candidate for that office.

Herbster announced his intention to run for the Republican nomination in 2021 and late in the year picked up an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

As of Wednesday afternoon, his name was not listed as a candidate for office on the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website. A spokesperson in the office confirmed that he had not yet registered. As a non-incumbent, Herbster has until 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, to register. The Nebraska primary election is May 10.

When asked by Local4 why he had not yet filed, a spokesperson in Herbster’s office said there was no reason, but that he intended to register in the next couple of days.

Herbster has complied with Nebraska Campaign Finance laws, which require that a candidate forming a committee which has raised more than $5,000 report its finances. The latest report indicated that Herbster had raised a total of $4.9 million dollars and had spent just under $4.3 million. Cash on hand was listed at $637,301. 50.

Here are the candidates who have formally registered for the Republican nomination for governor:

Jim PIllen, Columbus

Brett Lindstrom, Omaha

Theresa Thibodeau, Omaha

Michael Connely, York

Donna Nicole Carpenter, Lincoln

Lela McNinch, Lincoln

Troy Wentz, Sterling

State senator Carol Blood of Bellevue is the lone Democratic candidate. Scott Zimmerman of Omaha is the lone Libertarian candidate.

