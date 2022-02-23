Hearing delayed for suspect related to Kearney murder

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A hearing to determine probable cause for one of the suspects connected to a January murder in Kearney has been delayed.

Mariah Chamberlin, 19, Kearney, faces weapons and drug charges in connection with the Jan. 16 murder of Jared Shinpaugh of Lexington. Her attorney asked the court to delay her preliminary hearing. During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears evidence to determine probable cause that a crime was committed and that the suspect committed that crime. A future date for Chamberlin’s preliminary hearing had not been scheduled as of Wednesday morning.

Joshua Morris, 19, Kearney also faces felony weapons and drug charges in connection with the Shinpaugh murder. A preliminary hearing for Morris was scheduled Wednesday afternoon in Buffalo County court.

So far, no one has been arrested for or charged with Shinpaugh’s murder, but two other suspects face charges related to the incident.

Chenona Lemburg, 22, Grand Island, is charged with felony attempted robbery and was arrested Friday by Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputies.

On Feb. 11, Joseph Garcia was arrested following a traffic stop by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, in the area of 9900 Sioux Road, in Buffalo County.

He was arrested without incident on an attempted robbery warrant. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Garcia was also shot and wounded during the Jan 16 incident.

Both Lemburg and Garcia are accused of robbing Morris and Chamberlin.

Kearney Police said the murder happened in the 800 block of West 23rd St. Court records list the addresses for both Morris and Chamberlin as 823 West 23rd Street.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers (308) 237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App.

