Light snowfall for Wednesday into Thursday; Lingering brutal wind chills ending

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the morning Wednesday, light to moderate snowfall has been impacting the Interstate 80 corridor through the Nebraska Panhandle.

Light to moderate snowfall impacting portions of the area (Andre Brooks)

The chilly temperatures are still continuing across the state with temperatures in the -10s to -0s with winds around the north and east in the eastern portions of the area and south and east in the Panhandle and the speeds are around 5 to 15 mph and that’s making the wind chills feel like they are in the -10s to the -20s. Wind Chill Alerts are still in effect through 12 p.m. Wednesday for Greater Nebraska and 11 a.m. MST Thursday for the Panhandle.

Very frigid wind chills continue to plague the region (Andre Brooks)

During the day Wednesday, temperatures are still going to remain frigid with temperatures in the 0s to the 10s with wind chills in the -10s to -20s. Overcast conditions and scattered snow showers are all still possible.

Cold and overcast conditions continuing throughout the day Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the evening Wednesday into Thursday, an area of low presusre will be moving through the area and it will bring us a good chance of snow with snowfall amounts being around 1 to 3 inches potentially. Temperatures will be climbing into the upper 10s to mid 20s Thursday.

Snowfall amounts Wednesday into Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend into early next weekend, temperatures are climbing average to above average temperatures with sunshine and beautiful conditions.

