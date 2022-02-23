Medicine Valley defeats Brady to move on to the D2-9 Sub District Championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Medicine Valley Raiders host the D2-9 Sub District Tournament to kick off the 2022 Boys Basketball post season. The first seeded Medicine Valley Raiders face off against the fourth seeded Brady Eagles. The Raiders come into the game with an 18-3 overall record so far on the season, but dropped their last game at home against the Dundy County/Stratton Tigers. The Brady Eagles make the trip to Medicine Valley with a 7-15 record on the season, as they look to upset the Raiders in the Sub District Tournament.

The Medicine Valley Raiders come away with the big 74-36 win over Brady to move on to play Paxton Thursday February 24th in the Championship Round. The leading scorer of the night for Medicine Valley was Junior Hayden Kramer with 24 points followed by Senior Sebastian Kramer with 14 points. The leading scorer of the night was Junior Blake Lusk with 17 points.

