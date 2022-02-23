Advertisement

Paxton defeats Wallace to advance to the D2-9 Sub District Championship

Wallace vs. Paxton Boys D2-9 Sub Districts
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The third seeded Wallace Wildcats face off against the second seeded Paxton Tiger at Medicine Valley High School for the first round of the D2-9 Sub Districts. The Wildcats come into the match up with a 12-9 overall record for the season and won their previous game on the road against Creek Valley. The Paxton Tigers make the trip to Medicine Valley with a 11-9 overall record for the season and dropped their last game on the road at Saint Pat’s.

The Tigers come away with a 55-35 win over Wallace, so it will be Paxton and Medicine Valley in the Championship round Thursday February 24th. The leading scorer for the Tigers on the night was Senior Caden Holm with 25 points, followed by Junior Isaiah Fox with 16. Senior Alec Messersmith was the leading scorer for Wallace with ten points.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster
45-year old Brad Leeper, arrested, narcotics suspected. Leeper and his passenger, 28-year old...
Two North Platte men arrested after high speed chase Saturday
Snoop Dogg announces concert in Lincoln on April 20.
Snoop Dogg announces April concert stop in Lincoln
Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
Nebraska State Patrol investigating State Sen. Groene
Nebraska legislative aide talks after State Sen. Groene’s resignation

Latest News

State Wrestling Medalists
State Wrestling Medalists
Anselmo-Merna vs. Sandhills Valley Highlights
Anselmo-Merna advances to the D1-10 Sub District Championship after a win over Sandhills Valley
Saint Pat's vs. South Loup Highlights
Saint Pat’s with the win over South Loup to advance to the D1-10 Sub District Championship
Medicine Valley vs. Brady Highlights
Medicine Valley defeats Brady to move on to the D2-9 Sub District Championship