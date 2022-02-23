Paxton defeats Wallace to advance to the D2-9 Sub District Championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The third seeded Wallace Wildcats face off against the second seeded Paxton Tiger at Medicine Valley High School for the first round of the D2-9 Sub Districts. The Wildcats come into the match up with a 12-9 overall record for the season and won their previous game on the road against Creek Valley. The Paxton Tigers make the trip to Medicine Valley with a 11-9 overall record for the season and dropped their last game on the road at Saint Pat’s.

The Tigers come away with a 55-35 win over Wallace, so it will be Paxton and Medicine Valley in the Championship round Thursday February 24th. The leading scorer for the Tigers on the night was Senior Caden Holm with 25 points, followed by Junior Isaiah Fox with 16. Senior Alec Messersmith was the leading scorer for Wallace with ten points.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.