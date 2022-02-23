Advertisement

Saint Pat’s with the win over South Loup to advance to the D1-10 Sub District Championship

Saint Pat’s vs. South Loup Boys D1-10 Sub Districts
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Irish of Saint Pat’s host the Boy’s D1-10 Sub Districts where in the first round they face the South Loup Bobcats. The Irish come into the match up as they first seed and have a 20-2 record for the season and are on a 17 game win streak. The fourth seeded Bobcats have a 10-10 record for the season having dropped their last game to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.

The Irish come away with a big 72-27 win over South Loup to advance to the Championship Round Thursday February 24th against Anselmo-Merna.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska Athletics spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Ashley Scoggin is no longer with the...
Nebraska Women’s Basketball player removed from team roster
45-year old Brad Leeper, arrested, narcotics suspected. Leeper and his passenger, 28-year old...
Two North Platte men arrested after high speed chase Saturday
Snoop Dogg announces concert in Lincoln on April 20.
Snoop Dogg announces April concert stop in Lincoln
Senator Mike Groene of District 42 speaks on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature at the...
Nebraska State Patrol investigating State Sen. Groene
Nebraska legislative aide talks after State Sen. Groene’s resignation

Latest News

State Wrestling Medalists
State Wrestling Medalists
Anselmo-Merna vs. Sandhills Valley Highlights
Anselmo-Merna advances to the D1-10 Sub District Championship after a win over Sandhills Valley
Medicine Valley vs. Brady Highlights
Medicine Valley defeats Brady to move on to the D2-9 Sub District Championship
Wallace vs. Paxton Highlights
Paxton defeats Wallace to advance to the D2-9 Sub District Championship