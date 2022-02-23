Saint Pat’s with the win over South Loup to advance to the D1-10 Sub District Championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Irish of Saint Pat’s host the Boy’s D1-10 Sub Districts where in the first round they face the South Loup Bobcats. The Irish come into the match up as they first seed and have a 20-2 record for the season and are on a 17 game win streak. The fourth seeded Bobcats have a 10-10 record for the season having dropped their last game to Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.

The Irish come away with a big 72-27 win over South Loup to advance to the Championship Round Thursday February 24th against Anselmo-Merna.

