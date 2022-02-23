Advertisement

Teething rings recalled due to choking hazard

The teethers include shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs.
The teethers include shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) – A recall has been issued for a dozen different styles of wooden teethers due to a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the string that connects the beads on the teethers manufactured by Bebe au Lait can come untied, releasing the beads.

The teethers include shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs. They are stamped with “Bebe au Lait” and one of these date codes: 02-2019, 10-2020, or 03-2021.

They’re sold at Target and various other stores nationwide, and online at Bebeaulait.com, Zulily.com and other websites from May 2019 through October 2021 for about $15.

Anyone with the teethers should take them away from children and contact Bebe au Lait for instructions on how to receive a full refund or store credit.

