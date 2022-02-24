Frigid temperatures ending Thursday;Warming trend this weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Our cold spell comes to an end Thursday with a warming trend coming Friday and into the weekend. Sunshine conditions also return this weekend too.

First, Thursday morning temperatures are in the negative single digits to single digits with lingering isolated snow showers and clouds. Winds are around 5 to 10 mph and the direction of the winds are out of the south and east.

Thursday morning starts out on a cold note across the area (Andre Brooks)

Throughout the day Thursday, temperatures will be climbing into the upper 10s to low 20s with clouds and isolated snow showers clearing out. Winds will remain around 5 to 10 mph with the area of low pressure clearing out and high pressure establishing itself more over the state.

Clearing skies by Thursday afternoon with highs apporaching the upper 10s to low 20s (Andre Brooks)

During the overnight Thursday into Friday, temperatures will start in the negative single digits to single digits with clear to partly cloudy skies. Winds will remain calm throughout Thursday night into Friday. During the day Friday, the warming trend begins. Temperatures will climb around average with highs in the low to upper 30s to even low 40s with sunny skies and winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Warming trend starting for the day Friday (Andre Brooks)

During the rest of the weekend into early next week, temperatures will continue to climb with temperatures in the mid 40s to upper 60s with sunny skies with the area of high pressure continue to loom over the state.

