Advertisement

Frigid temperatures ending Thursday;Warming trend this weekend

By Andre Brooks
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Our cold spell comes to an end Thursday with a warming trend coming Friday and into the weekend. Sunshine conditions also return this weekend too.

First, Thursday morning temperatures are in the negative single digits to single digits with lingering isolated snow showers and clouds. Winds are around 5 to 10 mph and the direction of the winds are out of the south and east.

Thursday morning starts out on a cold note across the area
Thursday morning starts out on a cold note across the area(Andre Brooks)

Throughout the day Thursday, temperatures will be climbing into the upper 10s to low 20s with clouds and isolated snow showers clearing out. Winds will remain around 5 to 10 mph with the area of low pressure clearing out and high pressure establishing itself more over the state.

Clearing skies by Thursday afternoon with highs apporaching the upper 10s to low 20s
Clearing skies by Thursday afternoon with highs apporaching the upper 10s to low 20s(Andre Brooks)

During the overnight Thursday into Friday, temperatures will start in the negative single digits to single digits with clear to partly cloudy skies. Winds will remain calm throughout Thursday night into Friday. During the day Friday, the warming trend begins. Temperatures will climb around average with highs in the low to upper 30s to even low 40s with sunny skies and winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Warming trend starting for the day Friday
Warming trend starting for the day Friday(Andre Brooks)

During the rest of the weekend into early next week, temperatures will continue to climb with temperatures in the mid 40s to upper 60s with sunny skies with the area of high pressure continue to loom over the state.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariah Chamberlin
Hearing delayed for suspect related to Kearney murder
From Left to Right: Julie Jacobson, Mike Jacobson, Chief Justice Michael Heavican, Governor...
Gov. Ricketts announces Sen. Groene’s successor
Nebraska pitcher Jake Bunz #27 Baseball vs Northwestern-Game 2
Nebraska pitcher Bunz out for remainder of season
Suspended fraternity files lawsuit against UNL administrators
Snowfall amounts Wednesday into Thursday
Light snowfall for Wednesday into Thursday; Lingering brutal wind chills ending

Latest News

KNOP WEATHER STORY 2-23-2022
Snow showers Thursday are the leading edge of much warmer air upcoming
Snowfall amounts Wednesday into Thursday
Light snowfall for Wednesday into Thursday; Lingering brutal wind chills ending
Wind Chill alerts still in effect for our area
WIND CHILL ALERTS STILL IN EFFECT;Snowfall potential for Wednesday into Thursday
Wind Chill alerts are in effect for the region
WIND CHILL ALERTS are in effect;Some light snowfall possible Monday night into Tuesday