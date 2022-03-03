Advertisement

Kids Klub implements social and emotional learning curriculum

Therapist Sami Byrns works with students during the after school program.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Public Schools Kids Klub program is expanding their services to better serve students.

The school district started implementing its social and emotional learning last week. The program is a collaboration with the district’s student services department where therapists Jacque Yenni and Sami Byrns will work directly with students on activities to cope with their mental, social and emotional needs.

“Currently, during the school day it’s hard to build that time in because we are also struggling with learning loss from kids not being in school,” said Student Services Director Brandy Buscher. “Even last year, we had remote learners and so finding that balance of how we can provide support to kids while continuing with our educational piece.”

Kids Klub Executive Director Carrie Lienemann said the pandemic triggered the need for the program.

“I just think kids need to know that it’s ok to feel emotional, but now we also are giving them the tools to know what to do with that,” said Lienemann. “We want them to know that they have permission to feel things, but also to have a tool bag full of tools essentially to use in their emotional support.”

Lienemann met with more than 50 school directors from across the state in Omaha last week to introduce them to the program. Several after school directors have already reached out to Lienemann asking how they can implement it into their schools.

The program is made possible through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).

