Anselmo-Merna falls to Sterling in the first round of the State Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Anselmo-Merna Coyotes faced the Sterling Jets in the first round of the Girl’s Basketball State Tournament.

After the first period of play the Jets were leading 14-11 over the Coyotes. And then when the teams went into the locker room the Jets were still leading 27-15. After the half Sterling continued to add to the lead 37-20 in the fourth and 50-33 (final) in the fourth.

The Sterling Jets will continue on to the Semi Final round of the State Basketball Tournament.

