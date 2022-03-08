Anselmo-Merna falls to Sterling in the first round of the State Tournament
Girl’s State Basketball Tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:48 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Anselmo-Merna Coyotes faced the Sterling Jets in the first round of the Girl’s Basketball State Tournament.
After the first period of play the Jets were leading 14-11 over the Coyotes. And then when the teams went into the locker room the Jets were still leading 27-15. After the half Sterling continued to add to the lead 37-20 in the fourth and 50-33 (final) in the fourth.
The Sterling Jets will continue on to the Semi Final round of the State Basketball Tournament.
