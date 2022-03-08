Advertisement

Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays defeat Ogallala Indians 56-43

By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -In the first round of the NSAA Boy’s State Tournament the seventh seed Ogallala Indians faced the second seeded Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays.

The Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays defeated the Ogallala Indians 56-43.

The Bluejays will move on to the Semi-Final Round on Thursday March 10th where they will face the winner of the Kearney Catholic and Wayne game. The leading scorer of the game was Ashland-Greenwood’s Cale Jacobson with 20 points.

