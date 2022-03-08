Day 3 of testimony in Kathleen Jourdan trial

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - Testimony in the Kathleen Jourdan entered its third day in Dawson County District Court.

Jourdan, 33, is accused of killing her husband on I-80. She’s charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband Joshua on June 17, 2020.

Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Michael Dowling was called back to the stand on Monday. He spoke more in depth about the apology letter he asked Jourdan to write the day of the shooting. Dowling revealed they use the letters as a confession.

NSP Investigator Jeffrey Van Stelton took the stand Monday. He interviewed Jourdan after the shooting and testified he took a DNA swab and pictures of Kathleen’s hands. He also spoke about the abusive relationship Kathleen had with her husband, which Kathleen disclosed was mostly emotional and verbal.

Van Stelton said Kathleen talked about Josh raising his arm and having ‘that look in his eye’ when he pulled over alongside the interstate.

Joshua’s best friend, Calvin Wilhite, also testified he considered him a second brother and had known Josh for 16 years. At one point, during his testimony he shed a few tears.

In his testimony, Wilhite revealed he was the one who introduced Kathleen to Joshua and was the best man in their wedding.

He also disclosed he was on the phone with Joshua when he was shot. Wilhite also testified he never saw Josh become violent with Kathleen or their two children, but did say moving to Omaha put more of a strain on their marriage. Joshua would also call him at least once or twice a week to help mediate their problems.

Joshua’s mother, Lisa, also took the stand. She told the court that her son never mentioned about any abuse occurring in their marriage.

The mother of Joshua Jourdan, Lisa, became emotional at times when she testified on Monday. (Beatriz Reyna)

