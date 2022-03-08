Advertisement

Here’s how you can order more free at-home COVID-19 tests

Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Over 68 million orders have already been placed since the website launched on Dec. 21, 2021.(David Dermer | AP Photo/David Dermer, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Biden administration is offering additional free at-home COVID-19 tests in an effort to increase testing.

Over 68 million orders have already been placed since the website launched on Dec. 21. Households are now eligible for a second order of four tests via covidtests.gov.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, new orders will ship for free as tests are received from manufacturers.

So far, USPS has delivered more than 270 million COVID-19 packaged tests to households across the country.

“There are few assignments the Postal Service has received that better exemplify our public service mission than the request of the Biden Administration to deliver America’s COVID-19 test kits,” said Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy in a press release. “It is a major point of pride throughout our organization to have met our own performance expectations and those of the public.

Test kit orders in the continental U.S. are sent through First Class Package Service, and by Priority Mail to Alaska, Hawaii, the U.S. territories and APO/FPO/DPO addresses.

Once an order is placed, you will get an order confirmation email and status updates as the package is shipped.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A burned semi sits along the interstate after a crash closed both directions of traffic.
UPDATE: Three dead after fatal crash on I-80 near Milford
Snow entering into the state overnight Tuesday into Wednesday
Winter Storm expected to traverse the area Tuesday night into Thursday
Jessica Jourdan, the ex-wife of Joshua Jourdan testifies during the fourth day of the trial on...
Day four of Jourdan trial in Dawson County District Court
North Platte St. Patrick’s Boys Basketball team defeated Burwell Wednesday and will play for...
Saint Pat’s boys advance to Championship in State Basketball
The City of Alliance has declared a snow emergency starting today at 5:00 p.m. until Wednesday,...
Snow Emergency declared in Alliance

Latest News

An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in...
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB cancels 93 more games, gap narrows in bargaining
Alyssa Shepherd was released Wednesday after serving time and placed on home detention.
Indiana woman convicted of hitting, killing 3 siblings at bus stop in 2018 released from prison
FILE - This April 26, 2017 file photo shows a Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.
Twitter unveils version of site that can bypass Russia block
Ukrainian victims were trapped under rubble after a Russian airstrike hit a maternity hospital.
GRAPHIC: Victims trapped under rubble after airstrike hits Ukrainian hospital