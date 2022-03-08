Loomis Wolves beat Riverside Chargers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Loomis Wolves took on the Riverside Chargers in the first round of boys state basketball tournament. The wolves get on the board first and they carry that momentum through the game.

Loomis’ Aiden Perry connects with Christin Blincow for one the wolves’ buckets. The wolves teamwork take them over the edge as they win over the chargers, 55-34. The Loomis Wolves will face Dundy County Stratton in the semifinals.

