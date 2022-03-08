Advertisement

Loomis Wolves beat Riverside Chargers

Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Loomis Wolves took on the Riverside Chargers in the first round of boys state basketball tournament. The wolves get on the board first and they carry that momentum through the game.

Loomis’ Aiden Perry connects with Christin Blincow for one the wolves’ buckets. The wolves teamwork take them over the edge as they win over the chargers, 55-34. The Loomis Wolves will face Dundy County Stratton in the semifinals.

