More Applications sought for Shot in the Arm / RWHF Housing Projects

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corporation has 34 single family speculative housing incentive slots available for contractors. Each incentive is worth $12,000 at the time of drywall. The single-family homes must be sold on the open market and cannot be a pre-sold custom.

The house must be “reasonably ready for occupancy” by April 1, 2023 and have reached the dry wall stage to be eligible. The program is part of the Phase 3 – North Platte “Shot in the Arm” housing incentive program.

The Chamber & Development Corporation partnered with the State of Nebraska’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund, the City of North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund, Great Plains Health, and its economic incentive business partners to provide the funding. Additional projects in the program are underway with upper floor development downtown and a rehabilitation program administered through Lincoln County Community Development Corporation.

If developers are interested in constructing single family housing in North Platte, they can apply for the incentives by contacting the Chamber at 308-532-4966 or emailing gary@nparea.com or cassie@nparea.com.

Contractors must register the housing project prior to building permits being issued and the money will be available on a first come, first serve basis of houses completed.

Any new speculative home construction in North Platte is eligible, if it meets the eligibility criteria of 1,400 square feet, three bedroom, 1 3/4 bathrooms, two car garage and cannot sell for more than $285,000. Townhomes can qualify both sides of the duplex.

More information is available on the Chamber & Development website through the following link: http://www.nparea.com/shot-in-the-arm-housing-incentive

Shot in the Arm – Phase 1 and Phase 2 – helped incentivize the construction of 298 new housing units since 2015, and if all those proposed in Phase 3 are also built by 2023 it will move the total to 361. This would then include 222 multi-unit; 108 single family, 12 townhome units and 19 upper floor downtown.

