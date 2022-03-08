Nebraska Athletics announces Red Carpet Experience for spring game, baseball and softball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Athletic Department will expand the Red Carpet Experience, making the popular fan initiative available for a select number of games at other ticketed events.

The Huskers debuted the Red Carpet Experience at Memorial Stadium last season. The program provides an opportunity for underserved youth across the state of Nebraska to receive donor-funded tickets and experience Husker game days.

The Red Carpet Experience will now expand to other selected ticketed events, including the Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO, baseball, and softball.

“We continue to see a tremendous impact in the community from this program,” said Dr. Lawrence Chatters, Nebraska Executive Associate AD for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “This new Husker Tradition is something that everyone across our state can be proud of and the number of children who have benefited from this initiative is in the thousands.”

The following events will be part of the Red Carpet Experience:

Football

April 9 Red-White Spring Game at 1:00 pm

Baseball

March 15 vs. New Mexico State at 6:35 pm

April 14 vs. BYU at 6:35 pm

April 26 vs. Kansas State at 6:35 pm

Softball

April 4 vs. Rutgers at Noon

April 16 vs. Minnesota at Noon

May 8 vs. Indiana at Noon

Fans can also participate if interested by making a monetary donation to the Red Carpet Experience through the Husker Athletic Fund.

More details on how to donate to the Red Carpet Experience can be found by visiting //Huskers.com/redcarpet. The landing page also provides information for youth and community groups to receive tickets through the Red Carpet Experience.

