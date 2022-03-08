Advertisement

Nebraska Athletics announces Red Carpet Experience for spring game, baseball and softball

(KOLN)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Athletic Department will expand the Red Carpet Experience, making the popular fan initiative available for a select number of games at other ticketed events.

The Huskers debuted the Red Carpet Experience at Memorial Stadium last season. The program provides an opportunity for underserved youth across the state of Nebraska to receive donor-funded tickets and experience Husker game days.

The Red Carpet Experience will now expand to other selected ticketed events, including the Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO, baseball, and softball.

“We continue to see a tremendous impact in the community from this program,” said Dr. Lawrence Chatters, Nebraska Executive Associate AD for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “This new Husker Tradition is something that everyone across our state can be proud of and the number of children who have benefited from this initiative is in the thousands.”

The following events will be part of the Red Carpet Experience:

Football

April 9                   Red-White Spring Game at 1:00 pm

Baseball

March 15         vs. New Mexico State at 6:35 pm

April 14            vs. BYU at 6:35 pm

April 26            vs. Kansas State at 6:35 pm

Softball

April 4              vs. Rutgers at Noon

April 16            vs. Minnesota at Noon

May 8               vs. Indiana at Noon

Fans can also participate if interested by making a monetary donation to the Red Carpet Experience through the Husker Athletic Fund.

More details on how to donate to the Red Carpet Experience can be found by visiting //Huskers.com/redcarpet. The landing page also provides information for youth and community groups to receive tickets through the Red Carpet Experience.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A burned semi sits along the interstate after a crash closed both directions of traffic.
UPDATE: Three dead after fatal crash on I-80 near Milford
Snow entering into the state overnight Tuesday into Wednesday
Winter Storm expected to traverse the area Tuesday night into Thursday
Jessica Jourdan, the ex-wife of Joshua Jourdan testifies during the fourth day of the trial on...
Day four of Jourdan trial in Dawson County District Court
North Platte St. Patrick’s Boys Basketball team defeated Burwell Wednesday and will play for...
Saint Pat’s boys advance to Championship in State Basketball
The City of Alliance has declared a snow emergency starting today at 5:00 p.m. until Wednesday,...
Snow Emergency declared in Alliance

Latest News

Alonzo Verge Jr. had 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to lead Nebraska in all three...
Northwestern comeback ends Nebraska Men’s Basketball Team’s season
Coach Frost at Wednesday's Spring practice.
Frost discusses Spring season growth within the team
North Platte St. Patrick’s Boys Basketball team defeated Burwell Wednesday and will play for...
Saint Pat’s boys advance to Championship in State Basketball
Gothenburg girls fall to Lincoln Lutheran Wednesday in the State Basketball Tournament.
Gothenburg girls fall to Lincoln Lutheran
Boys State Basketball: Dundy County Stratton vs Loomis on Wednesday
Dundy County/Stratton falls to Loomis in Boys State Basketball Tournament