LBSU series canceled, Huskers to play Omaha in two-game series

(KOLNKGIN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Due to the forecasted inclement weather and field conditions, this weekend’s home baseball series vs. Long Beach State has been canceled.

In place of the LBSU series, the Huskers will play a two-game home-and-home series with Omaha on Sunday-Monday, March 13-14. Sunday’s game is set for a 3 p.m. start at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha, while first pitch on Monday is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Haymarket Park.

Fans will receive a refund for any ticket purchased for the Long Beach State series. Anyone wishing to attend Monday’s home opener, including season ticket holders, need to purchase tickets at //huskers.com/tickets beginning on Monday, March 14 at 8 a.m.

